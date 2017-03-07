Narendra Modi most talked about politician on Facebook

New Delhi: As the assembly elections in five states are at a crucial stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most talked about politician on Facebook from February 19 to February 28 followed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

According to the rankings compiled by Facebook, which are based on the number of unique people engaging in conversation related to leaders, BJP President Amit Shah was placed in third spot, while Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi took the fourth place.

These politicians were followed by Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on fifth and MP Dimple Yadav at the sixth spot.

The BJP was the most talked about political party with 64 per cent. Congress with 45 per cent and Samajwadi Party (SP) with 15 per cent completed the list.

These rankings and percentage are based on the number of unique people engaging in conversation related to political parties.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mohd Azam Khan became the most talked about candidate during February 19 to February 28 on Facebook.

He was followed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and absconding Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Gayatri Prajapati on second and third spots respectively.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann, human rights activist Irom Sharmila and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav took fourth, fifth and sixth spots respectively.

Defence with 46 per cent was the most talked about issue on Facebook, followed by crime (40 per cent), industry (30 per cent), health and welfare (12 per cent) and economy (nine per cent).