Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday underlined his resolve to fight corruption, saying his battle against it is "uncompromising" and no one will be spared. In his address to the extended national executive of the BJP, Modi said he has no relatives and took a jibe at the opposition, maintaining that power was a means of enjoyment for them when they were in power.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a lotus as BJP president Amit Shah looks on during the party's national executive meeting yesterday. Pic/PTI

Modi also told the meeting that the opposition's harsh words cannot be substitute for any substantive charge against the government. His comments at the closed-door meeting were shared with the media by senior party leader Arun Jaitley.

"My battle against corruption is uncompromising. Anyone caught indulging in corruption will not be spared. I have no relatives," the prime minister was quoted as saying. According to the Union minister, the prime minister also told the meeting when opposition was in government, power was a means of enjoyment for it.

'Politics of performance'

BJP chief Amit Shah said his party believed in "politics of performance" while the Congress banked on dynasty and appeasement, expressing confidence of a "historic" win in the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls. He described demonetisation, which has been blamed for the current economic slowdown by the opposition, as a "severe attack" on black money as he hit back at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for his attack on the government.

Taking a jibe at the Congress following Rahul Gandhi's defence of dynasty, Shah said dynasticism has become Congress' nature but it can never be India's nature.