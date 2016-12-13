Narendra Modi pays tribute to 2001 Parliament attack martyrs

A photo posted by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) onDec 12, 2016 at 11:39pm PST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to people who were killed in the 2001 Parliament attack. Modi took to Instagram to pay tribute.

"Salutations to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 2001 Parliament attack. Their bravery will never be forgotten," he wrote.

The 2001 Indian Parliament attack was an attack at the Parliament of India in New Delhi on 13 December 2001. The perpetrators were Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists. Five policemen, a Parliament security guard, and a gardener were killed, and 22 others were injured.

While then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Leader of Opposition Sonia Gandhi had left, many MPs including Home Minister LK Advani and Minister of State for Defence Harin Pathak were still inside. There were about 100 members of parliament in the building at the time.

Other political leaders tweeted tributes....

Salute to our Brave Soldiers who fought for us 15 years ago on the same day at #Parliament.

Tribute to the Martyrs #ParliamentAttack — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) December 13, 2016

My heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives protecting the temple of our democracy #ParliamentAttack . — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) December 13, 2016

Tribute to martyrs of Indian #ParliamentAttack .Their extreme sacrificing to protect highest temple of democracy will always be remembered. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2016

Salute all bravehearts who laid down their lives safeguarding symbol of our democracy. My thoughts are with their families #ParliamentAttack — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) December 13, 2016

My heartfelt tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the temple of democracy15years before on Dec13, 2001 #ParliamentAttack — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) December 13, 2016

We salute the brave security personnel who laid down their lives while protecting the temple of our democracy.#ParliamentAttack pic.twitter.com/aOUE05d5sQ — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) December 13, 2016