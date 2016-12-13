E-paper

Narendra Modi pays tribute to 2001 Parliament attack martyrs

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 13-Dec-2016Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now
 

A photo posted by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) onDec 12, 2016 at 11:39pm PST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to people who were killed in the 2001 Parliament attack. Modi took to Instagram to pay tribute.

"Salutations to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 2001 Parliament attack. Their bravery will never be forgotten," he wrote.

The 2001 Indian Parliament attack was an attack at the Parliament of India in New Delhi on 13 December 2001. The perpetrators were Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists. Five policemen, a Parliament security guard, and a gardener were killed, and 22 others were injured.

While then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Leader of Opposition Sonia Gandhi had left, many MPs including Home Minister LK Advani and Minister of State for Defence Harin Pathak were still inside. There were about 100 members of parliament in the building at the time.

Other political leaders tweeted tributes....

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply