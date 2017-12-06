Narendra Modi pays tribute to BR Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Dalit icon Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 61st death anniversary. "I bow to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas," he tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents gifts to Buddhist monks at a ceremony to pay homage to Babasaheb Dr. B R Ambedkar. Pic/ PTI

Ambedkar, the architect of Indian constitution, died on December 6, 1956 in Delhi. Thousands of followers from across the country gather at his memorial Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on December 6 every year to pay obeisance to the Dalit leader.

