Narendra Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 33rd death anniversary.



Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

"Tributes to former PM Mrs Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary," he tweet. Gandhi was the first female Prime Minister of India and the daughter of the first Prime Minister late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. She was born on November 19, 1917.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984, by her bodyguards a few months after she ordered the storming of the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar to counter the Punjab insurgency. She held office from January 1966 to March 1977, and again from January 14, 1980 till her death.