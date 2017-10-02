Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 148th birth anniversary saying that his noble ideals motivate millions across the world.



"Bow to beloved 'Bapu' on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble ideals motivate millions across the world," Modi tweeted sharing a video of Mahatma Gandhi. The Prime Minister also visited Rajghat and paid laid a wreath. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Gujarat's Porbandar town to Putlibai and Karamchand Gandhi. His birthday is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist during a prayer meeting at the Birla House here. Gandhi is admired across the world for his nonviolent philosophy of passive resistance. He was known to his many followers as the Mahatma.