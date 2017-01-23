Narendra Modi, others leaders remember Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, other leaders on Monday saluted Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

Here's what they tweeted.

I salute Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His valour played a major role in freeing India from colonialism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Netaji Bose was a great intellectual who always thought about the interests & wellbeing of the marginalised sections of society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Remembering Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.An icon of the freedom struggle,his courage,sacrifice &indomitable spirit remain an inspiration pic.twitter.com/3C8auVCnac — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 23, 2017

A grateful nation pays respect to Netaji #SubhasChandraBose on his Birth Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/Ex7vtNs7UH — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) January 23, 2017

I bow to Netaji Subhash Chandra bose, a phenomenal freedom fighter, an exceptional leader and a brave son of mother India on his jayanti. pic.twitter.com/S4zUKtSYZD — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2017

On 120th birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, nation pays homage to its great son, the pure and distilled fire of nationalism ðð @adgpi pic.twitter.com/Z5cl8QNrtd — Major Gaurav Arya (@majorgauravarya) January 23, 2017

Remembering Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His life inspires us to lead the youth for a better life and prosperity. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 23, 2017

Saluting the great son of the soil, an epitome of patriotism and valour, #Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 23, 2017

I bow to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. The nation will always remember his contribution to India's freedom struggle. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 23, 2017

Humble tributes to Netaji #SubhashChandraBose on his Jayanti. His valour,patriotism,ldrshp wud alws b an inspiration for generations to come — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 23, 2017

Tribute to Netaji #SubhashChandraBose, the Pride of India, on his Birth Anniversary. Sat Sat Naman. pic.twitter.com/DA4xakD3Cq — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 23, 2017

The All India Forward Bloc, a political party formed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose himself, on Monday celebrated his birth anniversary as 'Desh Prem Divas' across West Bengal.

"For the last few years we are celebrating Netaji's birthday on January 23 as Desh Prem Diwas across the state. Today also we had a programme at our party headquarters and then several rallies were organised at various parts of state to mark his birth anniversary," senior Forward Bloc leader Naren Chatterjee said.