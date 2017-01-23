E-paper

Narendra Modi, others leaders remember Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 2 hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, other leaders on Monday saluted Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

Here's what they tweeted.

The All India Forward Bloc, a political party formed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose himself, on Monday celebrated his birth anniversary as 'Desh Prem Divas' across West Bengal.

"For the last few years we are celebrating Netaji's birthday on January 23 as Desh Prem Diwas across the state. Today also we had a programme at our party headquarters and then several rallies were organised at various parts of state to mark his birth anniversary," senior Forward Bloc leader Naren Chatterjee said.

