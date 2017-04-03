Narendra Modi's message to Kashmiri youth: Pick tourism over terrorism

As he inaugurated longest road tunnel from Kashmir to Jammu, the PM Narendra Modi invoked the spirit of Kashmiriyat to set 'misguided youth' on the right path



Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, J&K, after its inauguration yesterday. Pic/PTI

Udhampur: Sending out a message to the "misguided youth" of Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said "40 years of bloodshed" has not benefited anyone, and that they should choose tourism over terrorism to ensure the state's development and well-being.

He invoked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's slogan of 'Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat, Insaniyat (Kashmirism, democracy and humanity)', and said this "prime motto" will be used for taking the state to new heights of development.

Modi, who was on a brief visit here to inaugurate the country's longest road tunnel between Kashmir and Jammu - the Chenani-Nashri tunnel - used the occasion to tell stone pelters of the Valley that stones can be used for better purposes: building infrastructure.

He told the youth that if they ignore the "invaluable tradition of sufi culture", they would "lose the present and put your future into darkness".