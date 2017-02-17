Narendra Modi's promises a bundle of lies, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Rae Bareli: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of making false promises and taking innocent people for a ride.

Addressing a rally in the parliamentary constituency of his mother Sonia Gandhi, he imitated the speaking style of the Prime Minister and said that everywhere that he went, he made false promises.

"Modiji was in Varanasi in 2014 where he coined a new slogan -- 'Ganga Maiyya', his mother -- and made a long list of promises, but nothing has happened there yet," he said while detailing how Modi during the 2014 polls had promised cleanliness in the temple town, clean Ghats, clean river, potable water to every household, free internet and much more.

Asking the media to go with cameras and show the ground reality of Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Modi, Rahul said that the media would not do so as they were scared of him.

Rapping the Prime Minister for seeking votes in lieu of the loan waiver dole for farmers that he was pitching during his speeches in UP, the Gandhi scion accused Modi of lying.

"When the UPA government was at the Centre, we were not in power in UP, but we waived off Rs 70,000 crore loans of farmers. Why can't Modi do it?" he said pointing out that the PM could do it in 15 minutes by calling a Cabinet meeting and then taking a decision.

He also said that he had met the Prime Minister some time back, along with Congress MPs, but alleged that when he petitioned Modi on the problems, his response was nothing but silence.

"And now he talks of loan waivers in UP," the Congress leader said.

He told the gathering that such promises were also made during the Bihar assembly elections where special packages of lakhs of crores had been promised but all came a cropper later.