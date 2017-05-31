Narendra Modi seeks 'quantum jump' in economic ties with Germany



German Chancellor Angela Merkel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday sought "outcome-oriented" momentum in Indo-German ties and a "quantum jump" in economic relations, as he held wide-ranging talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on key issues like trade, skill development, cyber security and terrorism.

"Pace of development of our relations is fast, direction positive and destination clear. Germany will always find India as a powerful, prepared and capable partner," Modi said at a joint press interaction after talks with Merkel.

The two sides signed 12 MOUs/agreements in fields like cyber policy, development initiatives, sustainable urban development, continued development of cluster managers and skill development, digitalisation etc.

12 No of MOUs signed between India and Germany