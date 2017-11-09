Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina, Mamata Banerjee flag-off Bandhan Express

Nov 09, 2017, 13:30 IST | IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday jointly flagged-off the Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express via video-conferencing.

modiPrime Minister Narendra Modi

The dignitaries also inaugurated the International Passenger Rail Terminal, End-to-End Immigration and Customs Clearance Facilities (for the passengers of Maitree Express and Bandhan Express) at Kolkata station, under India-Bangladesh Cooperation in Railways.

Rail bridges over river Titas and Bhairabh in Bangladesh were also launched.

