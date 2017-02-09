Narendra Modi slams Manmohan Singh for 'loot' and 'plunder' comments



The Congress walked out when the PM was speaking. PIC/PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday targeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh for describing demonetisation as "loot" and "plunder" even as he asserted in the Rajya Sabha that the fight against black money is not a political one or against any party.

"So many scams occurred... We politicians have a lot to learn from Dr Sahab. So much happened, there is not a single blot on him. Dr Sahab is the only person who knows the art of bathing in a bathroom with a raincoat on," Modi said.

Congress members then created an uproar and staged a walkout. Modi went on to say, "the person who held such a high post, used the words 'loot' and 'plunder' in the House. Then they (Congress) also should have thought 50 times (before using those words)."

Defending his demonetisation decision announced on November 8 last year, Modi said, "to fight against black money and corruption is not a political fight. It is not to harass any political. It is the responsibility of everyone to fight against it... We did what our wisdom suggested."