Narendra Modi to lay foundation stones for Metro projects and flyovers in Mumbai



Narendra Modi

In what is definitely good news for Mumbaikars, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will lay the foundation stones for two Metro projects, Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link, flyovers at Kalanagar Junction and Kurla-Vakola elevated road at 3 pm at MMRDA Ground, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East).



It should be noted that the state government has been implementing Metro rail projects across the city and its metropolitan region. The good news is that it has approved two more metro projects – the 23.5-km DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B corridor and the 32-km Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor. The two Metro corridors are aimed at reducing overcrowding in suburban trains and relieving the city of its vehicular traffic woes.



The 6-lane and 22-km long crucial Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link project will establish connectivity between South Mumbai and mainland and will help develop mainland and parts of Raigad District.



The two flyovers at Kalanagar Junction, Bandra – one leading towards Sea Link and the other approaching Bandra-Kurla Complex are expected to provide seamless connectivity to the Complex as also to reduce traffic congestion in the Complex.



The 5-km long Kurla-Vakola Elevated Road – an extension to Santacruz-Chembur Link Road – will not only provide better connectivity to the Bandra-Kurla Complex but also will decongest traffic in the area.