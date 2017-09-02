Narendra Modi to reshuffle cabinet

In the third such exercise since he took over, the Prime Minister is expected to add several new faces



Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan and Mahendra Nath Pandey

The much-awaited reshuffle in the Modi cabinet will take place on Sunday in which about half-a-dozen ministers are expected to make way for several new faces, including those from BJP's allies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake the third and probably last major recasting of his council of ministers before the next Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and the exercise is being seen as a balancing act between his thrust on merit and demands of realpolitik.

"A process has been set in motion for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan at around 10 am on Sunday," a top government official said.

Four ministers resign

Four junior ministers - Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey - have resigned ahead of the rejig. The party had asked them to quit.

There are speculations that there may be a few more exits.

Bharti said only Shah or anyone on his behalf can speak on the issue.

"The media sought my reaction on reports in circulation since yesterday. I have said that I have not heard the question, will not hear nor will I answer it," she tweeted.

Shah had met Modi and they are understood to have finalised the changes in the council of ministers.

Arun Jaitley, who currently holds - finance and defence, may retain only one, sources said. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, who had taken moral responsibility for a string of train accidents and indicated his willingness to resign, may be moved to another ministry, the sources said.

The Cabinet

The current strength of the council of ministers, including the prime minister, is 73 and the maximum number of ministers cannot go beyond 81. According to a constitutional amendment, the limit cannot exceed beyond 15 pc of the total strength of the Lok Sabha which is 545.

73

No of ministers including the PM in the Cabinet