Narendra Modi urges BJP Chief Ministers to focus on development



Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states to make development their main plank and use technology for its better implementation, sources said.

The Prime Minister's remarks came here at a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers where Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, M. Venkaiah Naidu, party Chief Amit Shah and General Secretary Ram Lal were also present. According to sources, Modi said that the chief reason behind poverty in the country was corruption and the it can be tackled through better use of technology.

"Using BHIM App and connecting it to Aadhaar and encouraging cashless transactions can be useful tool to eradicate corruption," a BJP leader quoted the Prime Minister as saying. Sources also said that the Prime Minister asked the Chief Ministers to implement poor welfare schemes of the central government and also urged them to adopt better welfare schemes of other states.

The Prime Minister also asked them to prepare a vision document for 2022 in view of the 75th anniversary of independence. According to sources, the issue of forthcoming Presidential election also figured in the meeting. "The Presidential election is very important," modi said asking the Chief Ministers to remain in touch with each MLAs.

Besides Modi, Shah and Union Ministers, 13 Chief Ministers and five Deputy Chief Ministers attended the meeting. This exercise is seen as party's preparation with eyes on 2019 General Elections as well as upcoming assembly polls in several states. A similar exercise was held in August 2016.