Narendra Modi's meeting with Karunanidhi 'courtesy visit': Arun Jaitley

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday denied that there was anything political about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with DMK President M. Karunanidhi, saying it was just a "courtesy visit".

Narendra Modi

"In politics, there are certain social courtesies which are necessary irrespective of political alliances and relationship and the Prime Minister was acting only according to them," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters.

On a half-day trip to Chennai, Modi on Monday called on Karunanidhi and enquired about his health.

Modi was with the DMK leader for about 10 minutes before winding up his visit to the city during which he took part in the 75th anniversary celebrations of Tamil newspaper Dina Thanthi.

The Prime Minister was briefed about Karunanidhi's health by his doctor. This was for the first time that Modi met Karunanidhi at his residence.