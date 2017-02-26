NASA's gold-mirrored, USD 8 bn Webb Space Telescope

Washington:âÂÂThe world's most expensive telescope is parked for the moment in Greenbelt, Maryland, shrouded in a protective tent at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. In just two years, this long-delayed, $8 billion, cosmos-penetrating instrument is supposed to be nearly a million miles from Earth.
If it works, the James Webb Space Telescope will collect the oldest light in the universe, emitted soon after the big bang, when the first stars lit up and the first galaxies began to form. It will study black holes lurking at the center of galaxies.
It will scrutinise the light from planets around distant stars and look for atmospheres you'd expect to see on worlds rioting with life. But that's only after an epic journey.
2018
The year when the telescope will be sent off into space
Photos: Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol at an event in Mumbai
Photos: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu promote 'Naam Shabana'
Flashback: When sexy models sizzled in bikinis at Tokyo fashion show
Photos: These Indian cities top the list in online purchase of sex products
In pictures: Indian-origin artistes in Hollywood
0 Comments