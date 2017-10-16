Five persons, including two women, were killed and two others were injured in separate accidents in city last night, the police said today.

In the first accident, four persons, including two women, were killed when their car hit a roadside tree in Upnagar locality on Nashik-Pune road.

One of the deceased woman was identified as Preeti Bhalerao (35), the wife of the district president of the RPI's Youth wing. Other deceased are identified as Pooja Bhosale (30), Nishant Bagul (30), and Suran Girje (35), a police official said.

In another incident, a 54-year-old man, identified as Raghunath Jagatap, was killed when a car knocked down his motorcycle near Adgaon on the Mumbai-Agra national highway, he said.