Nashik: Man kills wife over illicit affair, hangs himself thereafter



Representational image

A 35-year-old man allegedly throttled two persons, including his wife to death in Pimpalgaon Baswant town near Nashik before committing suicide by

hanging himself at his house, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Pawan Nagar locality on Sunday, said Vasudev Desale, in-charge of Pimpalgaon Baswant police station.



The accused--Ravindra Nagmal--a mason by profession killed his wife Surekha (32) and his sister-in-law's son Vishal (10), when they were fast asleep, over suspicion of an illicit affair, the police official said. He subsequently ended his life by hanging himself at his rented residence, police said. The killings came to light on Monday, when the daughter of the house owner saw Ravindra hanging. She immediately informed her father Nikhil Shinde, who inturn told the police about it.



Police also recovered a suicide note written by Ravindra at the house, which said that he killed his wife since she had a illicit relationship with her sister's

husband. The young boy--Vishal--was staying with the Nagmal family for education. Police has registered a case and further investigations are on.