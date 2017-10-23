Mumbai Crime: Two held for throwing live bomb at cops
Nashik police has arrested a man for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in a public toilet here.
According to police, Ravindra Bahot (35) raped the victim inside public toilet yesterday and then threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anybody.
Representational Pic
The girl told her mother about the incident after which a complaint was lodged with Upnagar police station against Bahot and he was arrested, said police.
Bahot has been booked for rape (376) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of POCSO, said police.
