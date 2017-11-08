Nashik: Shiv Sena performs 'shradh' on first anniversary of demonetisation

Mocking the demonetisation move of the Narendra Modi government, BJP's bickering ally, the Shiv Sena, on Wednesday performed a 'shradh' ceremony (post-death rites) of the Centre's note ban policy on its first anniversary. Sena workers performed 'shradh' of the note ban at Ramkund, the sacred bathing ghat on Godavari and the main pilgrimage centre of the Kumbh Mela, in Maharashtra's Nashik district.



Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Several Sena workers, some of them with their heads tonsured, performed the rites placing offerings before enlarged photos of scrapped Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes. The Congress also protested against the demonetisation by putting up black flags in various parts of the city.

A Congress banner in Nashik said tributes were being paid to over 100 people, who lost their lives standing in serpentine queues post demonetisation. In Pune, NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule participated in a morcha against demonetisation.

Sule was seen carrying a banner flaying the Modi government for the move. In Mumbai, Union minister Ramdas Athawale participated in a 'White Money Day' event in Dadar, to support demonetisation. "Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had mooted changing the currency every 10 years to check black money. Accordingly, (PM) Modi took the revolutionary decision of scrapping Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes," an RPI activist said.