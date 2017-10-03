

Representational Image

City police have recovered a bag containing explosives -- gelatin sticks and detonators -- from Mondhe locality on Pathardi-Gaulane road in the district last night, a senior official said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Kokate Indira Nagar police station received a telephone call at around 8.15 pm yesterday informing that a bag was lying "unclaimed" in the area. Police station incharge of Indira Nagar police station K B Choudhari said the bomb detection squad was summoned soon after getting information about the unclaimed bag. "After the call a crime branch squad rushed to the

spot, where they found a bag, containing these explosives. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was pressed into service and on examination of the bag they found 60 gelatin sticks and 17 detonators in it," said Choudhari.

An offence has been registered against an unknown person under section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the IPC, he said. "Investigations have been initiated to know who kept these explosives and the purpose of keeping it," the official added.