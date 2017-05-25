Nashik police raids spa; detains 13 for 'prostitution'





Nashik: Thirteen people including eight women were detained after city police raided a plush spa in Nashik, which was allegedly being used as a front for prostitution. The raid was conducted by a police team last evening at the spa in HPT College Road locality following a tip off that a sex racket was being run from the spa, in-charge of Gangapur Road police station Mahesh Devikar said on Thursday.



Five men and eight women from the spa were detained after the raid. They were later let off after interrogation, he said.



However, owner of the spa Paresh Surana was booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, police said. Surana is absconding and a manhunt has been launched for him. The spa was raided in the past as well but it began operations again, Devikar said.

