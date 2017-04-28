Nashik teen tops JEE in girls' category; grabs All-India Rank 1 position



Vrunda Rathi with mother Krushna

Vrunda Rathi (17) from Nashik has made the state proud through her performance in JEE, results for which were declared on Thursday. She has grabbed the All-India Rank 1 position in the girls' category. With a score of 312/360, Rathi intends to pursue her BSc from IISc, Bengaluru, later this year.

Speaking to mid-day, Rathi said, "Once the exam gets over, the answer key is uploaded on the internet. Hence, I always knew that I would get a rank in the top 100." She also thanked her family for supporting her.