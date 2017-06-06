Nashik top cop is the man who ensured Mumbai got its vegetables

Amidst the farmer crisis, Nashik commissioner of police asks dairy and vegetable farmers to get cop cover to transport goods beyond city limits



Ravindra Singal, Commissioner of police, Nashik

If you had veggies for lunch today, a certain man in Nashik is responsible for it. On June 4, amidst the simmering farmer crisis in the state, Nashik commissioner of police Ravindra Singal upped the ante against miscreants by issuing a circular to all vegetable and dairy farmers asking them to reach out to the police for security to transport their goods.

He shared three helpline numbers in case of an emergency. The cyber cell and intelligence departments of the Nashik police have been working round the clock to nab miscreants pelting stones and damaging trucks coming into Mumbai.

Singal's gesture has enabled a steady supply of vegetables to Pune and Mumbai over the last two days. "We will continue to provide security to the farmers until the situation is under control. It's important that essential commodities reach markets on time," Singal told mid-day.

The Nashik city police had previously deployed 12 police vehicles within the city limits to provide security to trucks heading towards Mumbai and Pune. The security was beefed-up post June 4, after six police personnel, including the superintendent of police, Nashik Rural police, suffered minor injuries when protesters pelted stones.

Truckers and wholesalers offload veggies at APMC. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe

Sachin Gore, assistant commissioner of police, administration, Nashik City, said that every police vehicle has a senior official and two constables by night, and two police officials and two constables during the day. "If we receive a call, the team is immediately sent to the site. In the last two days, we have cleared over 50 trucks and milk vans from the city limits."

Atul Deore (38), who owns a dairy farm in Nashik, said he was able to transport over 16,000 litres of milk in the last two days thanks to police security. "Because of their support I was able to transport milk on time," said Deore, who supplies to Thane and Nashik rural.

Dnyneshwar Tukaram Chachke, a farmer from Nashik, said that the police accompanied him for more than half the journey. "The police were with me till I reached Pune Express Highway, after which it was a smooth ride. People, who fear that their goods will be vandalised should take police protection."