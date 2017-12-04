Nation remembers Rajendra Prasad, India's first president, on 133rd birth anniversary

Tributes were paid to the country's first president Rajendra Prasad on his 133rd birth anniversary today

Tributes were paid to the country's first president Rajendra Prasad on his 133rd birth anniversary today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Prasad became an active part of the country's freedom struggle and participated in grass-root level movements like the non-cooperation movement. He also provided great leadership to the constituent assembly as its president, Modi said.

"As the first president of India, his leadership and guidance was extremely valuable for our nation during the formative years. Generations of Indians are inspired by Dr Rajendra Prasad's distinguished service," the prime minister said. A function was held in the central hall of Parliament, where Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and former deputy prime minister and chairman of Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha, L K Advani paid floral tributes to Prasad.

