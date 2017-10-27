The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet of 4,000 pages, against controversial televangelist Zakir Naik, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and Harmony Media Private Limited (HMPL), before the NIA special court. Charges have been framed under section 10 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections 120B, 153A, 295A, 298 and 505(2) IPC.



Dr Zakir Naik

The controversy related to Naik started when it was reported that three terrorists, who were involved in the July 1, 2016 terror attack in Dhaka, were his admirers. He was booked in November last year after the Ministry of Home Affairs banned his organisation IRF. Following this, NIA teams had raided a number of places in Mumbai and other parts of the country related to Naik and had revoked his passport as well.

Sources in NIA said that during investigation it was revealed that Naik promoted enmity between different religious groups in India through his public speeches. He conspired with the IRF Trust and HMPL to influence the religious feelings of certain groups of people. The Agency also claims to have collected oral, documentary, technical, forensic and material evidence to prove that he was involved in the criminal conspiracy. It has also been found that Naik's speeches were circulated on social media and that IRF had approved, organised, promoted and funded them. The NIA has charged HMPL for helping Naik in recording the speeches, editing them and transferring them to DVDs for further circulation. They were also forwarded to the Global Broadcast Corporation in Dubai.

Controversial speeches

Naik had delivered his speeches during the 10-day Peace Conference organised by IRF in Mumbai. The Foundation had planned and organised the event, where people from other religions were encouraged to convert into Islam. The NIA also mentioned that IRF even defended his derogatory and controversial statements.

Funds from 'well wishers'

Probe has revealed that the IRF Educational Trust received huge donations from people and organisations that identified themselves just as well wishers.

