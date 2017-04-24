National-level netball champion given triple talaq for giving birth to girl



Shumayala Javed. Pic Courtesy/@ANINewsUP

Amroha (UP): A national-level netball player in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that she was divorced via triple talaq earlier this month for giving birth to a girl child.

Shumayala Javed, a seven-time national-level champion, hails from Amroha district of UP. She alleged that soon after her marriage to Azam Abbasi, a resident of Lucknow’s Gosaiganj area in February 2014, her in-laws began "torturing" her for dowry.

Succumbing to the alleged pressure, her father paid the family Rs 2 lakh. Soon after, Javed’s sister-in-law allegedly tried to set her on fire, forcing her father to pay another Rs 1 lakh. When Javed became pregnant, her in-laws allegedly forced her to undergo a sex determination test and then abused her after she gave birth to a girl. In April this year, her husband allegedly divorced her through triple talaq.