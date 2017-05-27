CPI(M) Kerala secretary courts controversy for remarks on Army



Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has stoked a controversy alleging that women belonging to minority communities were subjected to atrocities by Army personnel in states where the AFSPA was implemented.

The BJP reacted sharply saying the government should initiate criminal proceedings against Balakrishnan for insulting the Army.

"The AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, and Nagaland to check terrorism. Women, belonging to minority communities, were subjected to atrocities in these states by the Army," he alleged at a seminar on protection of minorities here yesterday.

"This is what will happen if the Act is implemented in Kannur as demanded by the BJP, RSS. So, all concerned persons should come forward to oppose the BJP’s demand to impose the same here," he said.

Balakrishnan made the statement against the background of the BJP and the RSS’ demand for imposing the AFSPA in politically sensitive Kannur after an RSS worker was hacked to death here, allegedly by the ruling CPI(M) activists earlier this month.