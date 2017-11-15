NCP chief Sharad Pawar plays Good Samaritan, helps road mishap victims in Maharashtra

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday helped victims of a road accident while on his way to Gadchiroli from Nagpur in east Maharashtra, according to a senior party leader. The incident occurred at around 11:30 A.M when Pawar's convoy was passing Bhivapur village on the Nagpur-Gadchiroli

Road.



NCP president Sharad Pawar. File pic



Maharashtra NCP unit vice president Rameshchandra Bang, who was in the convoy, said Pawar asked his driver to pull over after he spotted a car involved in an accident. "Pawar rushed to the car and find that four persons were stuck inside it and are in pains. The doors of the car were also jammed. On Pawar's direction, people in his motorcade helped in extricating the injured persons.



Pawar remained at the spot till he ensured that the injured were shifted in an ambulance and taken to hospital," Bang said.