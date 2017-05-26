Three killed in car collision in Nashik





Nashik: Three women including a mother and a daughter were killed on Friday in Nashik and five others injured in a head-on collision of two cars, police said.

The mishap took place at central Gadakari chowk here around 5 AM, they said.



The deceased identified as Sarita Bhamare (35), daughter Yogini (19) and her maternal aunt Rekha Prakash Patil (33), were on their way to Mumbai from Jalgaon district when their BMW dashed with another car coming from the opposite direction. The collision severely mangled both the cars, police said.



The injured included a driver and passengers from both the cars. They have been admitted to Nashik civil hospital. The driver of the BMW is absconding.