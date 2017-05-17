Tirunelveli-Pune Special derails as tree falls on it; no casualty



Representational Image

The passengers of the Tirunelveli-Pune Special train had a miraculous escape as its engine and seven coaches derailed when a 100-year-old tree fell on it between Pollachi and Meenakshipuram, bordering Tamil Nadu.

Railway sources said the services between Pollachi and Palakaad had been affected due to the derailment late last night.

The restoration work is in progress and the services are expected to become normal later in the night, they said.

There was no injury or casualty to any of the passengers, the sources said, adding the new-design coaches saved the lives of passengers.

A Medical relief van and a 'breakdown special' with a crane has been sent from Shornur for restoration work.

The sources said the tree had got uprooted in strong winds and fell as the passing train.

The unaffected coaches ran on a diverted route via Dindigul, Karur, Erode and Palakkad junction, they added.

There was only partial cancellation of one train - the Palakkad Town-Madurai-Tiruchendur special.

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr