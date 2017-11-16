Union Health Ministry announces Vasectomy Fortnight from November 21

Aiming to promote the role of males in family planning, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday launched an initiative to distribute contraceptives, and announced 'Vasectomy Fortnight' from November 21 to December 4. During the 'Vasectomy Fortnight', to be observed in all states and union territories of the country, male sterilization services would be provided to clients at public health facilities. The announcement comes a day before the World Vasectomy Day, marked on November 17.



Representational picture

Mentioning that male participation in improving the reproductive health of couples is crucial, the Ministry said that while the permanent methods of contraception have traditionally found more acceptance in India, the maximum number of acceptors are women. The observation of a dedicated fortnight is intended to galvanize awareness on male sterilization and thereby improve its acceptance in the community.

According to the Ministry, the Vasectomy Fortnight will be observed up to the block level in two phases -- Mobilisation phase and Service Delivery phase. "During the mobilisation phase from November 21 to 27, there will be awareness generation on the benefits of male contraception. In the second phase from November 28 to December 4, all districts and blocks will organise for provision of make sterilisation services in dedicated fortnight.

The Ministry also announced the launch of Family Planning Logistics Management Information System (FP-LMIS) manual, which will help the Accredited Social Health Activist workers and health facilities to keep a track of the demand of contraceptives and strengthen supply chain management. The initiative was launched during a one-day national workshop on the promotion of male participation in family planning.