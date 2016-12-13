Navi Mumbai: 13-year-old girl raped by school teacher; principal arrested

A 13-year-old girl studying at a school in Navi Mumbai was allegedly raped by a teacher, following which her parents and local residents stormed the school premises today, police said.

The school principal was arrested today as she did not inform about the alleged offence to police after the girl's parents told her about it, they said. The alleged rape incident happened in the last couple of months. But, it came to light recently after the girl complained of stomach pain to her mother. She took her to a private doctor, who informed that the girl was four weeks pregnant. The mother then told about it to her husband, who works in Pune, police said.

The victim told her mother that her school teacher had allegedly raped her twice by threatening her with dire consequences, they said.

A rape case was registered against the teacher at Nerul police station under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The school principal has been arrested while the teacher who allegedly raped the girl is absconding, police said.