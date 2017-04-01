Navi Mumbai: 61-year-old woman knocked dead by car driven by minor

The woman was crossing the road when the car came out of nowhere and ran over her; 17-year-old had taken late father's car



Rekha Sharma succumbed to her injuries on the spot

Rekha Sharma paid with her life for a minor boy's joyride. The 61-year-old resident of Navi Mumbai was knocked dead by a car driven by the 17-year-old boy from Kharghar last morning.

The police said the boy, driving an i20, was headed for Jalvayu Vihar, Sector 20, Kharghar, from Sector 21. When he neared Jalvayu Vihar Chowk, he allegedly dashed into a parked Scooty, and sped away with the hopes of making a quick getaway.



The Hyundai i20 that the boy drove

Right then, fate played a cruel hand. Sharma had just finished her daily visit to the temple and was crossing the road to get to a doctor's clinic for a regular diabetes check-up when the speeding car crashed into her. "She sustained injuries to the head and succumbed instantly," said Sharma's relative."

The Kharghar police detained the boy and booked him for rash driving and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. "He will be produced before the juvenile justice court for further investigation," said a senior officer from Kharghar police station. Police sources said the car belonged to the boy's late father.



The car's fender got detached under the impact

Sharma is survived by her husband and two sons, both of whom reside out of town.