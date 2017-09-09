Navi Mumbai: Drug addict kidnaps 3-year-old as mother buys vada pav



Victim Ragu Nan Shinde

A drug-addict kidnapped a three-year-old boy from Vashi railway station on Wednesday, while the child's mother was busy buying vada pav. A CCTV footage recovered from the station clearly shows the accused carrying the boy in his arms and walking on platform number three, to board the train to Panvel. After the child’s mother approached the Vashi police, the cops registered a kidnapping case and started investigating the matter.

According to police, the minor has been identified as Ragu Nan Shinde, resident of a slum near Keral house, sector 31, Vashi. At the time of the incident the minor was wearing a green-and-white shirt and black pants. Police said that it was quite evident from the way the kidnapper was walking that he was under the influence of drugs.

Speaking to mid-day, a senior officer from Vashi police station said, "The boy had come to the station along with his mother to have vada pav. He was kidnapped while his mother was busy buying the food. After searching for hours, the woman finally filed a complaint with us. A case of kidnapping has been registered under section 363 of IPC and CCTV grabs have been circulated for tracing the accused."

The Vashi police have also asked people to contact them on the number 022-27820346 if they spotted the accused.