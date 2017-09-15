Navi Mumbai: Drunk driver rams SUV into auto in Vashi, killing driver



Representational Image

In a tragic accident, an auto driver was killed after an SUV, being driven by a drunk man rammed into hi autorickshaw. In an attempt to avoid the auto driver, the SUV driver tried to swerve away but in vain. He then crashed into an electric pole, climbed onto the pavement and crashed into the Kotak Mahindra ATM at sector 2.

A report by Times of India, said that the incident occurred at the traffic signal Junction near Abhyudaya Bank in Vashi at 2am on Thursday.

In a statement, Assistant Inspector Sopan Rokhande said, "Auto driver Janardan Yadav (42), a resident of Juhugaon, was returning home from Vashi railway station. Around 2 am, when he reached near the traffic signal junction, a speeding Ertiga coming from sector-17, collided with the auto. Though the signal was functioning, both the drivers did not slow down at the intersection. Footage from CCTV cameras installed at the junction will be checked to find out which driver violated the traffic rule."

"As the auto driver has been killed, driver of the SUV, Amol Kumbhar (33), a Nerul resident and a real estate agent, has been arrested. Also, he was under the influence of alcohol," he added