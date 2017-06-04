Navi Mumbai: Eight students miss exam as principal refuses to sign hall-tickets

Representational Pic

Eight students from KLE Law College in Kalamboli missed their first paper of First Year LLB examination because their principal denied signing hall-tickets issued by the Mumbai University.

It was only after a written complaint to the police and intervention by student leaders that the issue was resolved. The students could then appear for the remaining papers. Students allege that it was personal vengeance on behalf of the principal, after they asked for receipts for the additional payments made during admissions. Authority however states that the students were defaulting on attendance and hence were denied hall-tickets.

On May 15, when FYLLB began examination, eight students from this Navi Mumbai College were in for a rude shock when they could not appear for their first paper of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The reason was, even as they had hall-ticket issued by Mumbai University, it was not signed and stamped by their college principal who denied signing it stating that these students are on defaulters’ list. According to University regulation, 75 percent attendance is mandatory to be eligible for the examination.

“If that was the case then all those students who were below 75 percent should have been denied hall-tickets. The principal went ahead giving special consideration to some other students at the last minute. How was that allowed? And more importantly, if the college was so strictly following the regulations, why were we given a signature after we tried to bring in different authorities to the college,” said one of the students, requesting anonymity fearing consequences.

Another students, again requesting anonymity, said, “This college has been charging money over and above the fee payment. We are all charged Rs.4000 per student for the college uniform, which is against any regulation. When we brought up the issue, the college showed us the rulebook wherein it has bent the rules as per its convenience.”

Students already approached Kalamboli Police station on May 15 when they were not allowed hall-tickets. until the last moment. Now as the examination is over, students are also writing to Mumbai University and Bar Council of India (BCI) against this inappropriate behaviour by the college authorities.

When contacted principal of the college, Mohammad Salim Khan, he said that students who were denied hall-tickets were all defaulters. “These students have been on our defaulters’ list from two semesters. Last semester they were allowed to appear for the examination because they gave an undertaking in writing that they will attend lectures during the second semester. But they were again low on attendance.” Talking about other students who were issued hall-tickets with attendance lower then varsity stipulated 75 percent, Khan explained, “College has the power under university regulations to allow students up to 60 percent attendance. Hence we allowed them.”

But when asked about how these same eight students were then suddenly eligible for hall-ticket from second paper, Khan said, “It was because of the intervention of police and other people who pressurised us. But it was only after an undertaking from these students, we issued them hall-tickets. We have the attendance records of all students and also several reminders and notices have been sent to them in order to attend lectures.”