Navi Mumbai: Fight over plastic bag claims shopkeeper's life



Representational pic

A petty quarrel over an extra plastic bag ended up with a shopkeeper of a sweet mart paying with his life. His alleged attacker, an autorickshaw driver, is behind bars.

According to a report in The Hindu, the incident occurred on Sunday, and the victim, Kaluram Bhutaji Raika (35) died in hospital on Tuesday, succumbing to the injuries sustained. The arrested accused has been identified as Maruti Bende (32). He was held on Tuesday night and charged with murder.

The report added that Raika hails from Rajasthan and worked with Riddhi Siddhi Sweet Mart at Devicha Pada, Taloja. On Sunday evening, Bende visited the shop and purchased sweets worth Rs 80.

Raika packed the same in a in a plastic bag. Bende, however asked for an extra plastic bag. The shopkeeper refused, resulting in the fight. PI Mahesh Tarde, Taloja police station, told the paper, “During the altercation, Raika allegedly abused Bende in Rajasthani and the latter retaliated by slapping him. Bende left the shop after that, but Raika lost consciousness.”

The injured shopkeeper was taken to Gandhi Hospital in Panvel. Due to the assault, a nerve below Raika's left ear got damaged. Doctors said he had to undergo surgery an emergency surgery, cops informed the paper.

Unfortunately, Raika died during the surgery on Tuesday morning. After his death, hospital authorities informed the police. “By viewing CCTV footage, we gathered his details and arrested him on Tuesday night. Though he did not slap Raika with an intention to kill, it caused Raika's death, and Bende has been charged with murder,” Tarde was further quoted as saying in the report.