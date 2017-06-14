Navi Mumbai: London boy on vacation drowns in pool at Kharghar



The boy drowned in the swimming pool of Hyde Park society

Tragedy struck a family in Kharghar when a four-and-a-half-year-old boy who had been staying with his grandparents for a year and was to return to his parents in London, drowned in a swimming pool. Manbir Singh Banwayat had accompanied his mother to meet his aunt on Sunday when the incident happened.



Manbir Singh

Manbir, a British national, was staying with his grandparents at Gokul Dham society in sector 35D. He had gone to play in a garden in Hyde Park Society, which is located in the same sector.

Found in the pool

Sukhdev Singh (58), the four-and-a-half-year-old's grandfather, said Manbir had gone to play in the garden at Hyde Park Society.

Also read: Girl drowns in hotel's swimming pool near Colva beach in Goa

"After a while, when his mother went out to look for him, she couldn't find him. Soon, many other residents started searching for him. Sometime later, a few of the building's staffers said he had been found floating in the swimming pool. He was then taken to a hospital."

One of the Singh's relatives said Hyde Park society had placed a circular near the swimming pool, saying it has been closed.

Also read: Girl drowns in swimming pool at Matheran hotel

"We are not aware of any guard stationed at the spot. But after this incident, I think, a proper fence should be installed around the pool, so that children are not able to enter it," he said.

Was to start school

Singh said Manbir was soon going to return to London, where he was all set to start school. His mother used to visit him regularly, and this time, she had come to take him back to London with her.

His father Satnam Singh, who was in London, came to Mumbai on Monday night for the last rites.

Also read - Thane: In absence of lifeguard, 9-year-old drowns in swimming pool

Gautam Adhikari, manager of Hyde Park, refused to comment on the issue.

"The pool was closed, and hence, there was no guard. Security for the society and a guard near the pool are totally different issues," was all that Adhikari said.

The Kharghar police have registered an accidental death report in the case.