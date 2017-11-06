Navi Mumbai: Major fire breaks out in Vashi building

Nov 06, 2017, 14:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

A major fire broke out near Vashi Station today. Located next to Platinum Tech Park, the building was gutted and firefighters are still trying to put out the flames. As soon as the fire broke out, Twitter was abuzz with videos and pictures of the incident. 

vashi fireImage source Twitter

Some are saying that the fire was in Proxima Building near the Vashi station

