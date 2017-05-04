Navi Mumbai: Road repairs in a quandary over reopening of quarries



Currently over 500 roads across the city are being repaired and reconstructed. Representational Pic

The rocky bump in Mumbai's road repair and reconstruction works is not going away soon, at least not before missing its monsoon deadline. Even if the National Green Tribunal (NGT) decides to lift its ban on stone quarries as early as May 8, quarrying cannot start before the end of the month.

A long road lies ahead in making these quarries operational. After getting clearances from NGT, lessees of quarries and authorities will have to approach the district environment committee for its nod. The committee was formed last year to look after environmental issues during quarrying, since the lease expired on March 31.

Affidavit for NGT

The Thane collector heads the committee, which also includes several state government department officials and experts. A senior official from the Thane collectorate said, "We have prepared an affidavit to submit before the NGT regarding the quarries. CIDCO will also have to file a reply on this subject, as they are the owners of these quarries. Once we get the go-ahead from NGT, then all the lessees of the quarries will be asked to present their cases before the district environment committee."

The 70-odd quarries located in Navi Mumbai are the biggest source of raw materials for road repair and other development works. Considering the current scenario, officials and contractors in civic body are sceptical on completing the road repair before monsoon, let alone before the May 15 deadline set by the BMC. Currently over 500 roads across the city are being repaired and reconstructed.

It will take time

Speaking to mid-day, Jivan Galande, additional Thane collector said, "We are awaiting NGT's decision on quarrying. Even if it is a positive decision, it will take time to start the quarrying as the district environment committee scrutinizes the cases and then takes a decision."

According to the officials, the contractors are currently getting material from the Forest Department's 25 quarries and MIDC's three quarries. However, it is not enough, as Navi Mumbai's 70 quarries were supplying approximately 7,500 cubic meters of raw materials for road works. mid-day's April 22 report, 'Short on rock, BMC can't roll in with road repairs,' was about how the civic body's road repair and other development works have slowed down after the Thane Collector shut down 70 quarries for various reasons.

Meanwhile, in the BMC's standing committee, corporators from all parties on Wednesday demanded to finish the road repair work as soon as possible. Facing flak from corporators, Sanjay Darade, chief engineer of road and traffic department told the committee, "We have issued a warning letter to contractors to finish the work on time. As per the contract clauses, it is the contractor's problem to deal with raw material shortage as it is mentioned in their contract clause."