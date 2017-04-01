Navi Mumbai: Senior journalist and friend assaulted in Kharghar

A senior journalist and his friend were assaulted by four to five unidentified people at Kharghar yesterday afternoon. They have been hospitalised and the Kharghar police are investigating the matter.

According to the police, the incident took place between 12:30 pm and 1pm, when Sudhir Suryawanshi, who works with an English broadsheet, and his friend Santosh Khatate, had gone to Kharghar for some work.

Police said the assailants punctured the tyres of Khatate's Swift car, in which they had come from Panvel where they reside. "The duo couldn't identify the assailants as they had covered their faces with handkerchiefs and immediately fled the spot, on their motorcycles," said Hemant Nagrale, Police Commissioner, Navi Mumbai.

Suryawanshi, whose hand was fractured, and Khatate were admitted to Medicity Hospital. Nagrale visited the hospital and met them. "They stay in the same housing society in Panvel, and have no clue about the assailants. But they claim that it could be a result of their society election that was held a month ago. Further investigation is on," added Nagrale.

A delegation of journalist organisations met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and apprised him of recent cases of attacks and threats to journalists in the state, after this incident.