Navi Mumbai: Taloja Jail has found itself a snake charmer!

Even as inmates have had to watch their step for years because of the abundance of snakes on premises, a 32-year-old prison constable has been doubling up as the reptile rescuer



Constable Raju Pore and other policemen hold the cobra found on the premises yesterday

Taloja inmates have been dealing with another worry besides jailers and prison wars - snakes, found on the premises at least twice a week for years. So much so that the jail has found itself a snake charmer.

In the last five years, 600-odd of these reptiles have been found in the jurisdiction of Taloja jail near Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, the most recent one being yesterday, all rescued by constable Raju Govind Pore, 32.

Reptiles on the run

On Thursday around 4.30 pm, a three-foot-long cobra was found next to the back gate near the security wall. "After I received a call, I reached the spot and rescued the snake. Later, I released it near the forest," said Pore, who hails from Devgaon in Pune and joined Taloja jail on January 1, 2012.

"During my school and college days, I and my friends used to rescue snakes; so, you could say, I have experience in it. In 2013, a snake was slithering outside the room where the rifles are kept. As I was around, I rescued it. Till date, I have rescued more than 600 snakes from the jail," he added.

Many of the snakes found on the premises have been venomous ones, said Pore, adding that he has rescued rock python, Indian cobra, Gonar, Maniar, Dhamin, Erura (water snake) and others found outside the anda cell, prisoners' barracks and even the police quarters.

Pore said whenever a snake was found he would get a call from the duty officer to come and rescue it. "This year itself, I rescued two non-venomous snakes found in the kitchen of the jail superintendent's house. Over the past few years, I have rescued cobras weighing 50 kg and 45 kg from the jail premises, police quarters and training centre," he added.

Hiss from the hills

Explaining the reason behind the menace, superintendent Sadanand Gaikwad said the abundance of the reptiles was because the jail was surrounded by forest area and Kharghar hills. "Earlier, we would find a snake daily and would have to call Pore. Thankfully, this year, the number has dropped. The snakes usually enter through the drainpipes," he said.

"In 2013, the eight-year-old daughter of a jailer was bitten. She was immediately taken to Vashi civic hospital but was declared dead. Since then, everyone has been alert and we haven't had another such incident of any inmate or staffer being bitten."

"The officer stationed in the watchtower scans the premises with a pair of binoculars. If he spots a snake anywhere, he immediately informs the main room, from where a message is relayed to Pore. Our officers who patrol at night are given torches so that they don't step on a reptile. Also, we make sure that no light on the premises goes out. Now, the number has come down from one a day to twice a week, and at times, twice in 15 days," added Gaikwad.

