Navi Mumbai: Two held for theft of cargo in Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust area

Police in Navi Mumbai have arrested two persons for alleged theft of a fungicide worth Rs 1.64 crore, which was to be exported to the US from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

Pravesh Rampujan Chaudhary alias Rajesh Rajbhar, 26, and Vijay Amale, 44, were arrested by the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch.

A case had been registered in connection with recent theft of a container truck carrying the chemical. The cops found that an organised syndicate was stealing export-bound goods from container trucks before they reached the port.

Baed on a tip-off, they arrested, Chaudhary and Amale from Uran.

The gang members posed as the drivers assigned to pick up JNPT-bound consignments and diverted the trucks, said DCP Tushar Doshi.

While diverting the vehicles, their GPS devices were turned off and the consignment was offloaded at a rented premises, the DCP said. Further probe is on.