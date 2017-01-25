Navi Mumbai: Vashi teacher arrested for touching girl inappropriately

A 49-year-old teacher from a Vashi school has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 11-year-old student. The arrest took place after the mother of the class V student filed a complaint, alleging he had touched her child inappropriately during school hours.

According to a report in Times Of India, the girl, in her complaint stated that the teacher had touched her inappropriately on the shoulder and chest during the physical education period. She further said that other students teased her about it, after which she complained to her mother, who, in turn, approached the principal. The report further said that the girl's parents and some others went to the school and tried to beat up the teacher. The principal then informed the cops.

"The incident took place in the first week of January and an FIR was registered on January 6. The teacher was arrested on the same day and sent to police custody for two days," senior inspector Ajay Landge told the paper. The accused is currently lodged in Thane jail.

Landge further told the paper, “In his statement to the police, the teacher said his act was unintentional as he might have accidentally touched the girl while disciplining the other students who were creating a chaos. However, the police took the complaint seriously as the victim is a minor."

The teacher has been booked under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 7 of the POCSO Act.