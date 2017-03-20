Navi Mumbai: Video of Law student hitting a dog with a bat goes viral



The video starts with the boy approaching the stray who is resting in a pit of gravel

A 22-year-old has received a rap on his knuckles for assaulting a stray dog with a bat on photo and video sharing app, Snapchat, after the video went viral on other social media like WhatsApp and Facebook. The Rabodi police in Thane have registered a non-cognisable complaint against Abhimanyu Nimbalkar, who shot a video while hitting the stray. In the ten-second video, Nimbalkar, a law student of Dr DY Patil College of Law is seen hitting the stray, who is sleeping in a pit of gravel. After bearing the brutal assault, the whimpering dog moves away from where he was resting.

Clearly shows cruelty

Abhishek Soparkar, co-founder of Youth Organisation in Defence of Animals informed Salim Charania, President of Pawa India about the incident late evening on March 17.

"The video clearly shows animal cruelty. After getting necessary details about the accused, we decided to take action and approached the Rabodi police," said Salim.

The cops called Nimbalkar, who resides in Shrirang Society in Rabodi. He explained the incident to PSI Mahendra Bamre. "Nimbalkar confessed to the crime and was sorry for the cruelty he had done," said Salim. Accordingly, a non-cognisable offence was registered against him under Section 119 (cruelty to animals) of the Bombay Police Act. Senior PI PD Sahil confirmed the complaint. The Rabodi police will file a chargesheet soon and the accused will be produced in court.

Killed a pigeon too

However, this is not the first time Nimbalkar has tortured an animal. "We were looking through his Facebook profile and found that in 2011 too he had slit the throat of a pigeon and posted the photos of its decapitated body. He was excited while replying to the comments. We have also been getting more details about his history with animal cruelty. We will see to it that he is punished and thinks twice before assaulting any animal in the future," said Salim.