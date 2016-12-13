Navi Mumbai: Woman jumps out of train with 10-month-old, baby survives

A 10-month-old girl had a miraculous escape after her mother jumped out of a running train clasping her, and landed on the tracks on the Vashi-Mankhurd railway bridge.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the woman, Rasika Khemkar (30) was a resident of Seawoods. She committed suicide around 12.30 am on Monday. The baby, identified as Ananya, suffered deep cuts to her head and above the right eyebrow. She is said to be recuperating at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

The Mirror report added that eyewitnesses told railway police of Khemkar boarding the ladies' compartment of a Navi Mumbai-bound train at Kurla around Sunday midnight. She then jumped out clasping the baby while the train was crossing the Vashi-Mankhurd bridge. A fellow commuter who witnessed the incident raised an alarm, and a railway police constable in the compartment alerted the control room, the report went on to add.

"The woman and her baby were found in a pool of blood. They were rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital where the woman was declared dead but the baby miraculously survived," a Government Railway Police (GRP) official told Mumbai Mirror. The report also added that the victim's family did not know why she went to Kurla. Her family members apparently informed the police that the baby was a thalassemia patient, and that the victim was estranged from her husband.

"It was her second marriage and the couple lived in Pune. Five months ago, she separated from her husband and arrived in Navi Mumbai to live with her father. The victim worked at a mall in Seawoods. Nobody knows why she went all the way to Kurla," a GRP source told Mumbai Mirror. Senior Inspector Dhavre (Vasai GRP) added that the only lead in the case is ticket the victim purchased at Kurla station.

The victim's father, Datta Tive (59), who is attending to his granddaughter at Rajawadi Hospital, is in a state of shock, "I have no idea why she went to Kurla. We came to know she is no more when the police called up," he told Mumbai Mirror.