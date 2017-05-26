Navi Mumbai: Woman spurns man, he hangs self in her building

Unable to handle being rejected by the woman he was smitten with, a 26-year-old man committed suicide by hanging in the building where she resided. The deceased, Kishan Raval, a member of a music band, took the extreme step at the terrace window in Nerul (E) Sector 23, where she was living with her parents.

According to The Times of India, the woman, who aspired to be a police officer had turned down his proposals on repeated occasions. After catching him trespassing on the premises on May 23, she lodged a non-cognizable offence against him.

According to police sources, his body was discovered with a rope tied around his neck on the staircase located in front of her flat. The other end of the rope was tied to the terrace window. He was believed to have been living on the building's terrace since last week.

An accidental death report has been filed in the matter.