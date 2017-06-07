Navi Mumbai APMC market gets record supply of vegetables in 10 hours



Suppliers and traders negotiate prices at the Dadar market this morning. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe

Panicking about the shortage of veggies? There's no reason to. Mumbai received a record supply of vegetables in 10 hours overnight (10 pm on Tuesday till 8 am today), with 639 trucks and tempos turning up at the APMC market in Vashi.

The figure is the highest supply for a day in the April-June season.

A total of 393 trucks and tempos laden with fruits also arrived at the APMC market.

An official the Vashi APMC market said, "A total of 252 vehicles purchased the vegetables and set off for Mumbai city and neighbouring areas. We have more than the required supply. There is nothing to worry about."

Officials said usually in the April-June season, the number of trucks/tempos arriving at the APMC market on Mondays and Saturdays is anywhere between 500 and 550, and between 450 and 500 on other days.

While the authorities tried to assuage fears of supply shortage, the suppliers said the Nashik market, the centre of all veggie trade, remains shut, and alleged that many traders there have held suppliers' vehicles to ransom.

They said the veggies were brought directly from the farms of some 10 farmers.

Somnath Sagar, who brought radish from Nashik after eight days, said the situation is still tense in the Nashik market.